11 June, Phalebas (Parbat): A well-equipped badminton covered hall has been constructed in the district. Initiated by Parbat Badminton Association, the project costs Rs 5.1 million and it took about six months to complete it.

Money for the project was donated by people from various walks of life like athletes, lawmakers and various organisations including the District Coordination Committee, District Sports Development Committee, Kushma Municipality Office and Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line branch.

The project aims to produce new badminton athletes from the district, said Chairman of the Badminton Association and Chairman of the Covered Hall Construction Committee Prem Gurung. “Earlier badminton athletes had to undergo a practice session or play in a rented court. Now the problem has been resolved with the construction of the covered hall,” he said. RSS