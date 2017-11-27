27 Nov, Kathmandu: The ballot boxes from the polling stations in 32 districts where the first phase of elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies were held on Sunday have been brought to the district headquarters.

The Election Commission (EC) said that the ballot boxes of 2410 polling stations out of total 2917 stations have been collected in the headquarters of districts concerned.

EC Spokesperson Nabraj Dhakal said that preparations are on to bring the ballot boxes to the district headquarters by helicopters from 40 other polling stations.

Similarly, ballot boxes from remaining 467 stations are being carried to the district headquarters from land routes.

He said that the ballot boxes of 15 districts have been carried to the district headquarters till 4:00 afternoon Monday.

According to the EC, all the ballot boxes would be carried to the district headquarters till Tuesday evening.