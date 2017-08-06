6 August, Terhathum: A banda or general strike called today by the Limbuwan State Council affiliated to Rastriya Janamukti Party has crippled life in nine eastern districts across the Arun River.

Transportation has come to a halt while the market, educational institutions and industries remained closed. Vehicles belonging to press and diplomatic missions, ambulances and fire engines are allowed plying however.

The banda affected districts are Terhathum, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar, Ilam, Jhapa, Sunsari and Morang.

The Council has been demanding an autonomous Limbuwan state since long. It is learnt that the ‘Salt Water Treaty’ reached between various principalities of Limbuwan and the then Gurkha King in 1831 B.S. had seized Limbuwan’s rights to self-determination. RSS