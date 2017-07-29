29 July, Kathmandu: The Barbara Peace Foundation has decided to present the ‘Barbara Adams Investigative Journalism Award-2016’ to Correspondent for the Kantipur Daily, Krishna Gyawali.

Today’s meeting of the Foundation presided over by its Chairperson Dr Sanduk Ruit decided to give away the award carrying a purse of Rs 101,000 to scribe Gyawali for publishing an investigative story on corruption and irregularities in medical education sector of Nepal.

The decision-making committee took the decision to grant the award to Gyawali after three rounds of screening and selection process, the Foundation shared, adding that total 37 journalists representing Television, Radio, Online and Print media had submitted their applications with their news reports for the award.

It may be noted that American national, Barbara Adams, had contributed to make Nepal familiar in the international arena through regular column in Nepali and English newspaper of Nepal for around 55 years. Lately she quit the citizenship of the US and obtained Nepali citizenship. She passed away in Nepal in 2016 AD. RSS