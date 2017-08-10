10 August, Birtamod (Jhapa): Birtamod-based B&C Hospital in Jhapa is to start treatment for influenza ‘A’ type virus (H1N1) commonly known as swine flu from tomorrow.

The hospital said that special arrangements are in place to detect the suspected cases from the Out Patient Department (OPD) services and treat them keeping in isolation ward. According to Dr Dilip Shah, who recently completed a special training imparted by the government to deal with the swine flu cases, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment is a must for the infected and this has been managed in the hospital.

The pathology test for the swine flu is relatively expensive and sample collection of the suspected cases will be send to the government’s central lab for confirmation and further treatment will be decided on the basis of test report. Besides, the hospital is to avail the vaccination for the disease from tomorrow itself. It may be noted that the government has not been able to arrange swine flu vaccine from its level as this is expensive.

Hospital executive director Durga Prasai said they hope that with the availability of the treatment of this seasonal flu from the hospital the treatment would be accessible for all especially for the people of the eastern region.

The infection risk of this virus is relatively high in the district following the deaths of two district-based women in course of treatment in Apollo Hospital in New Delhi of India a week ago.

District Public Health Office, Jhapa’s focal person Kul Bahadur Poudel said the treatment for the swine flu at B&C Hospital has been arranged as per the agreement reached at the government-level. However, there is no risk of an epidemic outbreak of the virus as rumours the situation is still under control. RSS