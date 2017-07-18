18 July, Babiyachaur (Myagdi): The Beni – Jomsom road stretch will remain shut during the night time due to the risk of landslides.

The local administration took the decision to seal off the route during the night in view of the threat of landslides that could cause damages to physical properties and even result in human casualties.

A meeting held between Chief District Officer, Raju Prasad Poudel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Basundhara Khadka, Sub Inspector, Shiva Prasad Pathak, and transport entrepreneurs on Monday took the decision to enforce the ban from Thursday.

As per the decision the road stretch from Galeshwor of Beni municipality – 9 to Danakhanda of Annapurna rural municipality – 3 will be closed during the night from July 20 to August 31. RSS