30 Nov, Bhaktapur: A man was killed when a car (Ba 8 Cha 2431) he was driving slid off the road and fell around 500 meters at Naichal in Suryabinayak Municipality-8, Bhaktapur, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Khatri, 40, of Suryabinayak-9. He died on the spot. Khatri’s body has been sent to Bhaktapur Hospital for a postmortem, the police said.