6 August, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): The newly elected mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Renu Dahal, has vowed to make efforts to uphold women’s rights.

Dahal said her first work at the office would be directed in securing women’s rights. Speaking briefly after confirmation of her victory in Bharatpur’s local level polls at 10:30 pm, the newly elected mayor pledged to develop Bharatpur Metropolitan City as a well managed city.

“The metropolitan city is located in the central part of the country, so I will move forward by making it prosperous and a managed city,” she shared, adding “I will work on the basis of setting up priorities as first, second and third.”

Dahal won the local level polls from the CPN (Maoist Centre) ticket receiving 43, 127 votes against her closest rival, Devi Gyawali, of CPN (UML) who obtained 42,924 votes.

In the contest for the deputy mayor’s post, Nepali Congress’ Parbati Shah was elected with 47,197 votes under her belt. RSS