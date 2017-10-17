17 Oct, Kathmandu: Bhawan Bhatta has been elected the Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) President.

Bhatta outshined his close contender Jamuna Gurung in the presidential race in the eighth global conference underway in Kathmandu.

Bhatta secured 1,197 votes to become the President against Gurung’s 584, shared NRNA Election Committee.

Likewise, Kumar Pant and Kul Acharya have been elected the Vice-Presidents. Among other elected are Sapila Rajbhandari (woman vice-president), Dr Badri KC (general secretary), DB Chhetri and Janaki Gurung (secretary), Hikmat Bahadur Thapa (treasurer) and Somnath Sapkota (co-treasurer).

Giving brief remarks after victory, Bhatta said new era of NRNA would begin in his tenure and the unfulfilled agendas of the Association would also be materialized.

Total 1,854 delegates cast their votes in the election. Established before 14 years, NRNA has its network in 77 countries across the globe. NRNA hold sits general convention in every two years.