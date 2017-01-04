Bhattarai accuses parties of fighting for power

4 Jan, Pokhara: Naya Shakti Party Nepal coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai has accused political parties of wrangling for getting to power.

Addressing a six-moth long party strengthening campaign kick-started in Kaski from today, the former Prime Minister said country’s politics was going on an instable trajectory as political parties had disputes over who would hold the power when the constitution amendment and the local poll were the current needs of the country.

The country could not find a path for development until it was freed from corruption, he said, claiming that he had a formula to take the country out of political corruption that had now tightly gripped it.

“The Naya Shakti Party campaigns for the directly-elected presidential system as it believes that such system will bring about peace and stability to the country,” he said.

Former Finance Minister Bhattarai who had voluntarily split away from the then UCPN (Maoist) to form the Naya Shakti went on to claim that it would not take more than five years for Nepali people to see an increase in their per capita income by two folds if the party became the largest party in the upcoming election and got into power. RSS