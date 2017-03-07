Bhattarai and Baidya demand action against guilty of Saptari incident

7 March, Kathmandu: The Naya Shakti Party has demanded high-level judicial probe into the Saptari incident and action against those found guilty.

Issuing a press release here on Tuesday, Party Coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai said that his party has been shocked by the Saptari incident. He has also extended tributes to those killed in Saptari incident and condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured.

Pointing out the need of national unity along with patriotism in the country, Dr Bhattarai said that Naya Shakti was in favour of political consensus, political confidence and collaboration.

The press release reads, “We are in favour of inclusive development and prosperity. We want to unite Himalayan, hilly and Tarai regions in emotional solidarity. So we appeal all to not promote conflict and disintegration from anywhere.”

Similarly, issuing a press release here on Tuesday, CPN (Revolutionary Maoist) said that the party has been stunned due to killing of three persons following the clash in Saptari on Monday.

The press release issued by Party Chairman Mohan Baidya stated that the Saptari incident was a concrete example of the failure of the present state of governance. The government failing to resolve the problems was the main guilty while the CPN (UML), failing to play the role of main opposition party even after having freedom to organise gathering, was also responsible of Saptari incident, adds the release. RSS