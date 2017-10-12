12 Oct, Kathmandu: Major three political parties have been univocal on holding the coming election of House of Representatives and of provincial assemblies on the slated dates.

During the meeting held at Prime Minister’s office Singha Durbar Thursday, the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre) reiterated on holing the coming elections on the scheduled date of November 26 and December 7.

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, in the meeting, said rumour that government was postponing elections was baseless and he was committed to holding the election at any rate, according to UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, who also attended the meeting.

All of them were of the same stand on discouraging the activities that affect the election.

Similarly, senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, however, said his party proposed to formulate the National Assembly election act based on the single transferrable votes, while the UML took stand of formulating the law based on the majority of votes.

Poudel further said his party put forth such proposal as the National Assembly could be swayed by any party that garners majority. The Assembly is a proportional and inclusive body.

The meeting was attended by PM Deuba, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and MC Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Meanwhile, UML leader Subash Nembang said he put forth the view in the meeting that ministers from the Maoist Centre should not be dismissed against the election code of conduct.