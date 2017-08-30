30 August, Bhaktapur: Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party Chair Narayanman Bijukchhe has accused the leaders of big political parties of acting under the influence of external forces and thus pushing the country towards a crisis.

Speaking at a face-to-face programme organised by the Rafat Media Club here today, he said, “Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s statement regarding Nepal’s constitution that he gave during his recent India visit was in the violation of parliamentary norms and values.”

Though Nepal’s parliament had already decided to dismantle various river dams constructed not meeting the criteria along the Nepal-India border, the government remaining silent about this was wrong. He called the government to distribute the relief assistance to the flood victims efficiently.

It is the Election Commission’s decision rather than of the government to determine the date for upcoming elections, he added. RSS