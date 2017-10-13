13 Oct, Kathmandu: Today’s meeting of the Legislature-Parliament has unanimously passed the Bill on Remuneration and Facilities of Chief of State, 2074 BS’.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Yagya Bahadur Thapa presented the bill on behalf of the Prime Minister seeking House’s approval.

The meeting disapproved the amendment proposal put by lawmakers Dilli Prasad Kafle and Mina Pun with majority of votes.

Likewise, the House meeting also passed the Bill on Language Commission, 2074′ unopposed.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jitendra Narayan tabled the bill in the House meeting in which lawmakers Kafle, Dhani Ram Poudel, Laxaman Rajbansi, Prem Suwal, Hitraj Pandey and Shyam Kumar Shrestha (Kavre) put their 14 amendments asking to clearly define national language, constituting the 11-member team of commission including three women and others.

Similarly, Speaker Onsari Ghartimagar read out the names of lawmakers remaining absent in the House meeting for more than 10 times.

The last meeting of the incumbent Legislature-Parliament shall be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday. RSS