10 August, Kathmandu: The Foreign/External Affairs Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries collectively paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday evening.

During the joint call, discussion was held on the issues of mutual interests and benefits for the progress and prosperity of the BIMSTEC region.

On the occasion, PM Deuba stressed on collective and intensive efforts among the BIMSTEC member countries to obtain the objectives of this regional body, PM’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, Dr Dinesh Bhattarai, quoted PM Deuba as saying.

The Foreign/External Affairs Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries who arrived in Kathmandu to take part in the 15th ministerial BIMSTEC meeting had a joint call on PM Deuba following the meeting.

Present in the meeting was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

Welcome Dinner in honour of delegation

Meanwhile, a welcome dinner was hosted in Kathmandu today itself in honour of the Foreign/External Affairs Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries who came here to take part in the 15th ministerial BIMSTEC meeting. RSS