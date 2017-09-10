10 Sept, Biratnagar: Biratnagar Metropolitan City has unveiled a budget of over Rs 3 billion for the fiscal 2017-18.

Mayor of the Metropolis Bhim Parajuli unveiled the budget oraginzing a press meet here today.

The budget has earmarked Rs 1.74 billion for the metropolis, Rs 1.64 billion for urban environment improvement project and other different topics.

Mayor Parajuli, while releasing the budget, said that the budget had expected to materialize the plan of making the city clean, safe and developed with long-term vision.

Similarly, the budget has allocated five million rupees to each three schools including a Madarsa school to enhance the quality of education. RSS