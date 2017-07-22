22 July, Kathmandu: The Bishnumati Cleanup Campaign has entered its 150th week today.

On the occasion, the cleanup campaign was conducted at Gongabu area with participation of around 3,500 people while a total of nine metric tonnes of garbage was collected and managed.

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also joined the cleanup campaign.

Addressing a programme organized after the cleanup move, Oli praised the campaign for its contribution to conserve the nature.

Likewise, Nepali Congress leader Gagan Kumar Thapa said that the cleanup campaign should be given continuity even to increase the dignity of the capital city.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Girirajmani Pokharel said that the rivers were part of culture and stressed the need for river conservation move.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary of government Rajendra Kishor Chhetri administered oath of office to the campaigners and made commitment to meet his promises by continuing the ongoing river cleanup steps.

During the programme, secretary duo Dipendra Nath Sharma and Bishwa Nath Oli, artistes Manoj Gajurel and Sitaram Kattel were also present. RSS