18 Sept, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has administrated oath of office and secrecy to Biraj Bista as State Minister for Science and Technology and Kamala Sharma as State Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today.

Bista was serving as an Assistant Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development in the incumbent government whereas Sharma is fresh in the cabinet.

The newly appointed State Ministers assumed the office today itself. Both Bista and Sharma have been inducted from the Pashupati Shumsher Rana led Rastriya Prajatantra Party-Democratic (RPP-D).