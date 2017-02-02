Blind Cricket World Cup T 20: South Africa loses to Nepal

2 Feb, Kathmandu: Nepal recorded the first winning in the 2nd Blind Cricket T20 World Cup ongoing in New Delhi, India, by defeating South Africa by 6 wickets in the match played Thursday.

Earlier, Nepal lost two matches– the first match to Bangladesh by 59 runs and the second to Australia by 10 wickets.

In the Thursday match, South Africa had posted a victory target of 147 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets before Nepal. Nepal met this target in 17.3 overs at the loss of 4 wickets.

Nepali cricketer Sunil Subedi Chhetri contributed the most-46 runs to his team while Sunil Ranamagar played with 38 runs and Ramesh Bahadur Baniya gathered 24 runs individually.

Nepal will face Pakistan in the match Friday.