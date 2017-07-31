31 July, Phalebash (Parbat): The mortal remains of a couple who committed suicide by jumping off the country’s highest suspension bridge awaits identification by relatives at the Parbat District Hospital.

Their bodies will undergo postmortem examinations once the family members identify them, according to Inspector Lila Raj Lamichane.

25 – year – old Muna Rana, a native of Harichaur of Purano Baglung, and currently living at Lalitpur Metropolitan City – 14 and Akin Gurung, 26, of Dharan Sub Metropolis – 11 committed the suicide by taking the jump together.

They had arrived at Kushma Bazaar, the district headquarters of Parbat, on Saturday as domestic tourists. They jumped into the Modi river at around 10 pm. Their bodies were recovered at a difference of 50 metres in a field beside the river.

The two lovers were spotted in a jolly mood gulping down cold drinks on Saturday evening near the mouth of the bridge at Katuwachaupari of Kushma municipality – 9. Police believe they made the jump between 9 to 10 pm from Kushma – Gyadi suspension bridge.

The authorities started searching for them after their bags were found on the bridge. A tent, mobile phones, cash and other materials stashed together inside the bag. RSS