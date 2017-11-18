18 Nov, Okhaldhunga: Bombs have been detonated targeting the vehicles carrying the cadres of Nepali Congress and left alliance this morning.

Police Inspector Sita Karki informed that the bombs were exploded in Sunkoshi rural municipality-7, Chyanam.

No human casualty occurred but the vehicles saw minor damages in the incident. Investigation into the incident is underway, Karki added.

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Ram Bahadur Thapa are scheduled to address the election assembly of the left alliance.

Likewise, NC Election Publicity Committee Coordinator Bal Krishna Khand is set to address the election gathering of the NC.

Bomb detonations were carried out when the cadres from different villages were coming to attend the election gatherings. RSS