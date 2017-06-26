26 June, Baniyani (Jhapa): Crude bombs have been found planted at two places in Birtamod in the district today.

According to the Area Police Office, Anarmani, improvised explosive devices were found near Devi Higher Secondary School at Birtamod Municipality-6 and Subbachowk-based ground.

Some people, who were on morning walk, saw the IEDs and informed police about it. A bomb disposal team of the Nepal Army from Charali has been carrying out investigation. The places have been cordoned off.

Police said that the anti-election group might have planted bombs to spread terror among people. Local are terrorized after the discovery of the IEDs at two places. RSS