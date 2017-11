25 Nov, Malekhu, Dhading: A socket bomb found near the Gajuri Pida secondary school polling centre in ward no. 5 of Gajuri municipality was defused by the Nepali Army.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) is believed to have been planted by the Biplav-led Nepal Communist Party, Maoist.

The IED was found planted on a walking path, some 300 meters away from the polling centre, DSP at the District Police Office Ram Bahadur KC said.