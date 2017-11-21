21 Nov, Chitwan: A bomb disposal squad of the Nepalese Army has defused a bomb planted by an unidentified group behind the house of Minister for Forests and Soil Conservation, Bikram Pandey, at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-2, this morning.

The army squad deactivated a small bomb with a grenade kept inside a milk can which was planted behind Minister Pandey’s house, Deputy Superintendent Prabhu Prasad Dhakal of the District Police Office Chitwan, said.

He said smoke emerged out of the device while deactivating it, which means that it was not a powerful explosive device and had been planted only to terrorize the people. The people had informed the police after spotting the bomb in the morning. Minister Pandey is contesting in the House of Representatives election from Chitwan district constituency-3. RSS