26 June, Biratnagar: The Nepal – India border has been sealed off for three days beginning today.

The three-day lockdown follows a meeting between the security officials of the bordering districts of the two countries held at Supaunli.

The border has been sealed off for the second round of the local polls slated for June 28, and it will open and operate as before from June 29, according to Chief District Officer, Yagya Raj Koirala.

The special security arrangement has been put in place at both sides of the border to prevent any criminal activities and maintain peace and security. RSS