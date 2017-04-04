British Ambassador Richard calls on DPM Nidhi

4 April, Kathmandu: British Ambassador to Nepal Richard Morris called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi in the Ministry of Home this afternoon.

Nidhi’s press advisor Ramji Dahal informed RSS that the issues of bilateral relations, mutual interests and concerns were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the British Ambassador expressed queries about the local level elections in Nepal and DPM Nidhi familiarized the former about the polls preparations, Dahal added.

Likewise, Nidhi urged the British envoy to extend logistic supports needed for the local level polls. RSS