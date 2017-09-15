15 Sept, Pokhara: Buddha Air has started its direct flights to Bharatpur and Bhairahawa from Pokhara from today.

The private airline company’s first flight to Bharatpur took off at 10 this morning from Pokhara while another aircraft flew to Bhairahawa at 11:22 am, according to Buddha Air’s Station Manager, Gautam Baral.

The aircraft would take around 15 minutes to reach Bharatpur while it takes around 17 minutes for Bhairahawa, shared Station Manager Baral.

The one-way ticket for Bharatpur from Pokhara is priced at Rs 3,600 while it would cost USD 92 for foreigners.

Similarly, it would cost Rs 4,200 for Nepalis for one-way ticket to Bhairahawa from Pokhara. Foreigners have to pay USD 97 for the same, added Baral.

From today, there will be regular flights from Pokhara to these destinations, according to the Buddha Air. RSS