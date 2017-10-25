25 Oct, Tilottama, Rupandehi: A total of 100 students of three schools in Tilottama Municipality, Rupandehi were provided bicycles free of cost.

Students of Janajyoti Secondary School, Shanti Namuna Secondary School and Durga Dutta Secondary School were the beneficiaries of the free distribution of bicycles by South Korea-based Khwangju Buddhism Foundation.

According to Foundation’s Nepal spokesperson Gopal Acharya, the cost of distributed bicycles is around 600 thousands rupees and meritorious students from poor community and those arriving from farther areas were given priority during the distribution.

With getting bicycles in gift, the students are happy as their travel to and from home and school is to be easier and their time saved onwards.

Manisha Chaudhary, a 10th grader, and Barsha Basyal, a ninth grader at the Shanti Namuna Secondary School said such a very useful gift by the Korean organisation would be a great support to their study.

Akash Pariyar, a ninth grader at the Janajyoti Secondary School shared that the gift means a lot for those students mainly whose parents are not able to afford it for their children and those who come from farther areas.

The Foundation chose three schools in Rupandehi for the distribution of bicycles as Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha, lies in the district, it is said.