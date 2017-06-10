10 June, Dang: A businessman of Rulasipur in the district has reportedly gone missing since Friday evening.

Although Raj Kumar Shrestha had lost contact with the family since Friday evening, the family reported the incident to police on Saturday morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Loknath Timsina.

It has been found that Shrestha had attended a meeting of Rotary Club, Tulasipur on Friday before the incident, police said.

A vehicle (Ba 12 Cha 1071) in which Shrestha was travelling on that fateful evening, was found at Rim in Salyan district with its two wheel tyres deflated, Timsina said, adding that investigations were on. RSS