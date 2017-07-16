16 July, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bimalendra Nidhi has reasoned the second phase of local level elections for the delay in cabinet expansion.

Inaugurating the 10th anniversary of the Bageshwori Hospital at Satungal in Kathmandu today, leader Nidhi shared that the cabinet expansion would take place within a day or two.

According to him, the cabinet would be expanded immediately after CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ returns home from Thailand.

Expressing his confidence over the timely completion of all three-level of elections, Nidhi clarified that rumour surrounding the extension of the parliament by a year was baseless.

The former Deputy Prime Minister Nidhi also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to set up a Constituency Determination Commission.

He asserted that the provincial and federal elections would be held within the stipulated time as per the recommendations to be furnished by the Commission.

On the occasion, Nagarjun Municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Giri commended Bageshwori Hospital’s contribution in rendering the locals healthcare. He pledged the Municipality’s support to the Hospital. RSS