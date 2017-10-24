24 Oct, Kathmandu: Canadian ambassador to Nepal Nadir Patel and non-resident ambassador of New Zealand to Nepal Joanna Mary Kempkers today met separately with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at latter’s office in Singha Durbar, and congratulated him on Nepal’s election to the member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

On the occasion, issues relating to bilateral relations between Nepal, Canada and New Zealand were also discussed, said PM’s foreign affairs advisor Dr Dinesh Bhattarai.

During the meeting, PM Deuba expressed hope that Nepal in the capacity of a UNHRC’s member would get assistances from all member states.