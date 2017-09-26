26 Sept, Chitwan: A newly built building with 80 beds in the BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital in Chitwan came into operation from today on the occasion of 18th anniversary of the Hospital.

With this, there are altogether 274 beds in the Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, CPN-MC Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal stated that none had rights to play with the public’s health, arguing that a minor error in health sector could claim the patients’ lives.

Dahal pressed for taking action against those who put health institutions into jeopardy.

The former Prime Minister also underscored the need for the Hospital to emerge as a model health facility in the South Asia and to promote medical tourism in the country.

Also, speaking in the programme, former Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa argued that the healthcare providers should be determined to drive changes in the health sector.

He also spoke of the need for the government to import modern equipments worth Rs 40 billion in next seven years to enhance medical services in the country.

On the occasion, former Chairpersons of the Hospital Management Committee were feted.