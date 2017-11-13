13 Nov, Surunga: Former general secretary of Nepal Congress Krishna Prasad Sitaula has said he had not liked the alliance the party forged with Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). “As the repeated complaint against the alliance with RPP was unheard, I finally filed my candidacy from constituency no 3 of Jhapa district,” shared leader Sitaula.

Whether it is democratic or leftist alliance, the people never forgot the people’s movement of 2006, he said, claiming that the agitation begun from Jhapa finally abolished the monarchy.

According to him, as the people have not accepted monarchy, my candidacy would focus on implementation of democracy and republic.

“Wherever I’m – in government or in party- I bring multi-year projects of Rs 3.50 billion for the development in the district,” he made commitment before the voters.

He further said development would be his major focus after election. RSS