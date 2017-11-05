5 Nov, Kathmandu: The Offices of Chief Election Officer and Election Officers in 45 districts allocated election symbols on Sunday to the candidates for the second round of House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections. The twin elections (second phase) are taking place in 45 districts on coming December 7.

According to Election Commission spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, elections symbols were given to the eligible candidates who filed their candidacies on November 2 for 128 seats under the House of Representatives election and 256 seats towards the State Assemblies.

A total of 4, 747 candidacies were registered for the second round of elections and candidacies of two were revoked, four were scrapped while of 258 were withdrawn, as stated by the EC. However, the final list of the candidates getting the election symbols is awaited.