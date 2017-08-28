28 August, Kathmandu: Aspiring candidates have registered their candidacies for the elections of All Nepal National Independent Students’ Union – Revolutionary) (ANNISU-R) close to the CPN (Maoist Centre) slated for tomorrow (Tuesday).

This is so far the first time that the ANNISU-R is picking new leadership through vote.

Three persons Anil Sharma, Ranjit Tamang and Madan Aryal are vying for the leadership of the Maoist student wing. Approximately 300 aspirants have filed their candidacies for a total of 243 positions in the ANNISU-R leadership including 33 office bearers, said coordinator of the election committee Ramesh Malla. The 21st national convention of the ANNISU-R that started from Wednesday and was expected to conclude yesterday (Sunday) has been protracted due to failure to pick the new leadership through consensus, ANNISU-R Chairperson Narendra Neupane. A total of 2,015 representatives have taken part in the conclave, he added. RSS