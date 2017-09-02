2 Sept, Rukum: CPN (UML) Vice-Chairman Yubraj Gyawali has said that the Constituency Delineation Commission (CDC) has done injustice to the residents of hill and mountainous regions.

At a news conference organized by Press Chautari in Rukum this morning, Gyawali said that injustice was done to the folks of hill and mountainous regions as the CDC submitted its report just by giving priority to the population.

“The CDC should have given 30 per cent weightage for geography and 70 per cent for population. But, 90 per cent of basis was made for population,” Gyawali said.

The CDC has made a serious mistake by doing discrimination, he added.

Gyawali, who is also the coordinator of UML’s Province No. 6, said that UML was for making Surkhet as the provincial capital of Province No. 6. RSS