21 August, Rajbiraj (Saptari): Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has said that the recent floods have posed challenges to the September 18 local elections in province no. 2.

Speaking at a press conference held in District Election Office here today, he said the government and the local administration should resolve the problems facing the flood and landslides immediately to build an atmosphere conducive to the election. He however said that the local level elections to be held on September 18 would not stop at any pretext.

Complete security arrangement has been made for the elections which will be held in a free and fair manner, he said while adding that the Rastriya Janata Party will also take part in the election.

On the occasion, CEC Yadav also called for support from the media in monitoring the practice of the election code of conduct. RSS