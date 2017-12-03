3 Dec, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav, has said the harmonious relations among the political leaders and candidates from different parties have helped positively for ensuring election security. He hoped so in the coming days too.

During a news conference at the EC Sunday, CEC Dr Yadav informed all preparations including security arrangement were completed for the December 7 election to House of Representatives and Provincial parliaments.

“EC has got assurance of ample security for election. EC is confident that voters will feel safe and fear-free atmosphere to exercise their rights,” he underscored.

The CEC urged all parties, candidates, voters and media to strongly abide by the election code of conduct.

The silent period for the December 7 election is beginning from Monday midnight.