CEC Yadav stresses on 50% women participation in election

29 March, Banepa: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has suggested fifty-percent women candidacies in the upcoming local-level election.

Speaking at an election-related orientation programme with the stakeholders concerned kicked off in Dhulikhel from today, CEC Yadav said the provision for a 33 percent women participation in the past elections remained unimplemented, adding that a guarantee of participation of women, dalits and other communities in the coming elections was the need of the hour.

The programme organised by the EC is focused on the issues of democracy, good governance, election, gender and inclusion in the election.

On the occasion, he was of the view of discouraging the mindset of winning the election at any cost.

EC Joint-Secretary Deepak Subedi highlighted the need of access of women to the entire process and all phases of the election.

Kavrepalanchwok’s Chief District Officer Shiba Prasad Simkhada said the period election was essential to keep the democracy alive. A total of 65 people from different sectors are taking part in the two-day programme. RSS