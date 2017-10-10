10 Oct, Dhulikhel ( Kavre): Chief Election Commissioner Dr Auyodhee Prasad Yadav has called on the government not to take any decision that would turn unfavourable to the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Inaugurating a two-day training on the issue of operation and management of election organised for chief election and election officers to be deputed in the elections scheduled for November 26 and December 7 here today, the CEC said election preparations were going on in full-swing and no untoward decision at this backdrop was expected from the government.

He said they were facing more challenges as the election dates were approaching nearer and support and cooperation from all quarters were as essential to conduct the elections smoothly.

“To conduct the twin elections once in two phases is really challenging, the Election Commission has accepted such challenge wholeheartedly, however,” he said, seeking support from political parties, candidates and all stakeholders concerned; and professionalism among employees to be deputed during the election to make the historic events successful.

Also on the occasion, United Nations Elections Assistance Project Director Vincent Cruise congratulated the EC for the successful completion of the local level elections and wished for the success of the upcoming elections.

Administrative court chair Kashirak Dahal, Supreme Court chief registrar Nahakul Subedi and Assistant Auditor General Baburam Gautam imparted training on the issues of election code of conduct and its implementation, fiscal discipline and transparency in today’s session of the training which is being attended by judges from 77 districts and second- class officers in the civil service( judiciary), among others. RSS