22 July, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has left for Tibet – an autonomous region of China for a week-long visit today.

Chair Oli, also the former Prime Minister, is scheduled to visit Kailash Manasarovar, a famous shrine of Tibet, it is learnt.

According to UML central committee member, Hikmat Karki, Oli will hold informal talks with the leaders of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and take stock the operations of the local units of Tibet as

Chairperson Oli has designated Vice-chairperson Bamdev Gautam as the acting head of the party.