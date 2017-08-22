22 August, Kathmandu: Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Yu Hong, has called on Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kanal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today.

During the meeting held at Dahal residence in Lazimpat, they discusses on various dimension of Nepal-China relation and recent Nepal visit of Chinese Vice-Premier.

They also discussed on past agreements signed between Nepal and China as well as progress in their implementation, according to Dahal’s Secretarait.

The discussion was also held on One Belt One Road initiative forwarded by Chinese government. Nepal has already signed the OBOR initiative. RSS