25 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal have held a discussion on the current political situation and the preparations for the imminent federal and provincial elections.

During the meeting held at PM’s residence, Baluwatar, on Tuesday, even the activities of the government relating to the elections were discussed.

PM Deuba reiterated in the meeting that government was committed to holding the elections. He urged Maoist Centre Chairman Dahal not to doubt at all on the scheduled elections.

Press Coordinator of Chairman Dahal, Manohari Timalsina, informed that the Chairman also inquired PM about the status of the ministers from the party kept without portfolios.

On the occasion, Dahal told PM Deuba that his party would not risk the government as only guarantee of the elections was major concern.