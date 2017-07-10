10 July, Kathmandu: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said Kirtipur should be developed as a tourist city.

Inaugurating the first municipal assembly of Kirtipur municipality on Sunday, Chairman Oli said Kirtipur bears distinct historic and cultural significances.

“Development must be focused here to bring in more number of tourists,” he said, assuring assistance to the people’s representatives for it.

Also speaking on the occasion, lawmaker Rajan KC, municipality mayor Ramesh Maharjan and deputy mayor Saraswati Khadka said all parties’ efforts were essential to develop Kirtipur as the touristy place.

Deputy mayor Khadka said that preparations were afoot to present the budget of some Rs 790 million. RSS