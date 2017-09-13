13 Sept, Pokhara: Chairman of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa has said he had realized that conspiracy was being hatched against the party’s advocacy for a Hindu State. It was same conspiracy that caused division in the party.

During a two-day conference his party began here Wednesday, Chairman Thapa further said his party was split as per the machination of national and foreign forces.

He however urged the party cadres not to be perturbed but devote to party building. Chairman Thapa admitted that his party faced debacle in local level election, as it failed to reach agenda before the voters.

Other speakers at the programme underscored the need to strengthen the party organization for its vibrant presence.

Leaders from 16 districts have been attending the conference. RSS