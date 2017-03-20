Chaitrastami Football Cup next week

20 March, Baglung: The Chaitrastami Football Cup is being held beginning next week on the occasion of Chaitrastami festival.

The tournament will kick off on March 29 at the local Bangechaur field with the participation of 15 teams. The Chaitrastami Mela Management Committee is organizing the event.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 40,000 along with medals and certificates while the first-runner up will take home Rs 20,00o, according to Committee’s Chief Coordinator, Raju Khadka. The Chaitrastami carnivals have been held annually in Baglung to mark the festival.