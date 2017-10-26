26 Oct, Rajbiraj: Shailesh Kumar Chaudhary has been re-elected the Chairperson of Saptari Cricket Association.

The third annual general meeting of the Association held at Rajbiraj on Wednesday elected Sachindra Yadav (Vice-Chairperson), Ayush Shrestha (Secretary) and Radheshyam Yadav (Treasurer).

Among the members elected in the Association are Rajesh Kumar Jha, Chandan Kumar Yadav, Tulanath Majhi, Manoj Kumar Sah, Birendra Yadav, Satish Kumar Dutta, Ranjeet Chaudhary, Satish Kumar Singh, Rabi Roy, Anawar Ali, Niraj Singh and Birendra Kumar Yadav, according to the Saptari Cricket Association.