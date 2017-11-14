14 Nov, Beijing: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman here on Monday called on relevant parties to contribute to the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment when responding to a reporter’s question on developments or reports on the “Indo-Pacific” strategy put forward by Japan and the United States.

Geng said that it is the common responsibility for all countries in the Asia-Pacific region to promote regional stability and prosperity.

“We hope that the policies made and steps taken by relevant parties conform to the trend of the times which is characterized by peace, cooperation, friendship and development, and help to safeguard and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” said Geng. Xinhua