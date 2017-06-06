6 June, Kathmandu: China has congratulated Nepali Congress President and Parliamentary Party Leader Sher Bahadur Deuba on his election to the post of Prime Minister.

Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong reached Deuba’s residence at Budhanilakantha on Tuesday evening and congratulated NC President Deuba on behalf of the Chinese Government, informed PM Deuba’s aide, Bhanu Deuba.

On the occasion, Ambassador Hong expressed confidence that the relations between Nepal and China would be strengthened further during his stint, and wished for his successful tenure. RSS