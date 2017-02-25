China has given much importance to Nepal’s development: Chinese Ambassador

25 Feb, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel has pointed out the need of economic and social development of Nepal and China by giving novelty to the age-old bilateral relations.

At an interaction organised by Nepal-China Himalayan-Friendship Society here on Friday, General Secretary Pokharel sought China’s support in moving ahead the country in an independent way.

Similarly, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Yu Hong said that Chinese government has given much importance for the development of Nepal.

She said that China has supported for economic and tourism development of Nepal by constructing 114-kilometre Kodari highway and 174-kilometre Pokhara-Kathmandu highway in the decade of 1960-70s.

Likewise, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi said that foreign policy of Nepal should be formulated on the basis of equality and stressed the need of paying attention for economic, social, cultural and linguistic prosperity of Nepal on that bases.

Lawmakers from 15 districts linked with Chinese border said that problems have emerged for lack of smooth operation of borders with China and urged the government of Nepal and China to pay attention in this regard.

Society Chairman and former Minister Ananda Prasad Pokharel said that the programme was organised with an objective of drawing the attention of bodies concerned for the resolution of the problems surfaced in Himalayan areas. RSS